Stephen Dorff Says He 'Feels Bad' About Trashing ScarJo, 'Black Widow'

Stephen Dorff has gone from a "s***-talking" mood to mea culpa mode ... saying he feels bad for trashing Scarlett Johansson and her Marvel film.

We got the veteran actor leaving Porta Via in L.A. and wondered what he had to say weeks after the premiere of "Black Widow" and nearly a month after he teed off on ScarJo and practically everything about Hollywood.

The "Blade" star could do nothing but sing Scarlett's praises ... and he explained his interview with the U.K.'s Independent outlet was "taken a little bit out of context."

You'll recall Stephen didn't hold any punches saying, in part, "I still hunt out the good s*** because I don't want to be in 'Black Widow.' It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people. I'm embarrassed for Scarlett!"

So, what triggered Stephen? He seems to point the finger at the reporter ... who "got me in a moment where I was s*** talking a little bit."

The movie's been out for almost a month and Stephen admits he hasn't seen "Black Widow" ... which, btw, has an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And, for what it's worth, he says he's already cleared the air with ScarJo.