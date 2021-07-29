USA's Suni Lee Wins Gold In Gymnastics All-Around, Biles Cheers From Stands

USA!!! USA!!! USA!!!

Team USA's Suni Lee just brought home the gold in the women's gymnastics all-around event at the Tokyo Games ... with teammate Simone Biles showing support from the stands!!

The 18-year-old star crushed her routines en route to the top Olympic honors Thursday night ... becoming the 5th-consecutive American to win the event with a score of 57.433.

Of course, Biles was the heavy favorite to win the event ... but the 4-time gold medalist backed out earlier this week to focus on her mental health.

Biles' absence cleared the way for Lee -- she edged out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who took silver with a 57.298 score.

It was quite the nail-biter leading up to the final round -- Lee actually trailed Andrade before the floor routine ... but once it was all over, it was the Red, White, and Blue at the top of the podium.

Biles and the rest of the USA gymnasts cheered on their teammate from the crowd ... and Lee's parents and family went completely BONKERS after Lee won it all!!!

USA's Jade Carey also competed in the event ... finishing 8th.