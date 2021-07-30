Metal Church Frontman Mike Howe's Death Ruled Suicide, Cops Say

Metal Church's late frontman Mike Howe took his own life ... according to the cops who found the rocker's body.

A spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff's Dept. tells TMZ ... Mike's official cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to hanging. Officially, authorities are calling it a suicide.

As we reported ... cops got the call Monday just after 10 AM in Eureka, CA for a report of an unexpected death at a home. When deputies arrived at the scene, we're told they found Mike dead.

The Sheriff's Dept. also told us alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the 55-year-old singer's death, and no controlled substances or paraphernalia were found in the home where he died.

Mike joined Metal Church in the 1980s and helped record the band's third album, "Blessing in Disguise," which included one of their most famous songs, "Badlands."