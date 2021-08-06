Man Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run of 'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes

NYPD has a 26-year-old man in custody for allegedly striking actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter and fleeing the scene ... the incident that ultimately killed her.

According to cops, Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday and is facing 2 charges -- leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops recognized Boyd from a wanted poster that had been circulating, and scooped him up.

Play video content Loud Labs NYC

As we reported ... Banes -- known for her roles in "Gone Girl" and "Cocktail" -- was hit in a crosswalk on the evening of June 4 in the Upper West Side near the Lincoln Center.

Police say she had the right of way when the scooter passed through a red traffic signal and the collision occurred. Lisa was knocked to the roadway and critically injured while the suspect fled the scene.

Sadly, she died from her injuries 10 days later at the age of 65.