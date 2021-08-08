Markie Post Who Starred in 'Night Court' Dead at 70

Markie Post, who became a big star and household name with "Night Court," has died.

Markie passed on Saturday after battling cancer for nearly 4 years.

Post, who also starred in "The Fall Guy" and "Hearts Afire," has an Alex Trebek connection ... she was an associate producer on his show, "Double Dare." She also appeared as the card dealer on "Card Sharks."

"Night Court" was her breakout role, playing public defender Christine Sullivan on the hit show that ran from 1985 to 1992.

She later appeared on "The Love Boat," "Fantasy Island," "Cheers" and "The A-Team."

Markie pressed on with her career, even during her cancer battle. She did a Lifetime XMAS movie, "Four Christmases and a Wedding" in between chemo treatments.

Her family said, “But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world."

Markie is survived by her husband, Michael Ross, and daughters Kate Armstrong, an actress, and Daisy Schoenborn.

Markie was 70.