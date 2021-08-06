'My 600-Lb. Life' Star Gina Krasley Dead at 30

Gina Krasley -- who appeared on Season 8 of "My 600-Lb. Life" -- has died ... according to TLC.

The official cause of death is unclear, but an obituary says Gina died Sunday at home in Tuckerton, New Jersey, where she was surrounded by family.

Gina joined the '600-Lb. Life' franchise in Jan. 2020, and in April of last year, TLC featured her in an episode called, "Time Is Running Out For Gina."

In the clip, Gina says she's been struggling with weight for as long as she can remember, saying her life has been hard, and she's always felt like "I was just pushed under the rug."

Gina said she turned to food as an outlet when she was 14 years old and already 300 pounds. She admitted it became harder to do everyday things as she approached 500 pounds.

TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time. — TLC Network (@TLC) August 6, 2021 @TLC

TLC says the network is "saddened" by Gina's death and sends thoughts and prayers to her family.

Gina's survived by her wife, Elizabeth Krasley, her sister, her mother and her grandparents.

She was 30 years old.