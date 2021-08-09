Guess Who This Writing Runt Turned Into!
8/9/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this writing runt was launching her own magazine with topical blogs, she was just another studious sweetie taking notes in her journal in Chicago, Illinois.
This blonde baby rose to fame at the very young age of 12 when she began publishing her opinions and ideas about fashion online. Later, she solidified her flourishing writing career by creating and editing her very own website filled with pop culture and feminist essays -- she named the online publication "Rookie."
Now, you can catch this gossiping gal in the popular reboot of a television series streaming on HBO.