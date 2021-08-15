Korn Cancels Show Due To COVID 'Within the Camp'

Korn pulled the plug on their concert Saturday night with a vague disclosure ... someone "within the Korn camp" tested positive for COVID.

This is what the band said just hours before the concert was supposed to start ... "Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight."

The concert was supposed to go down at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA.

Korn wants to make good on the concert, saying, "We're deeply sorry for this unfortunate last minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date sorted ASAP with Live Nation and the Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Thank you for your understanding, and stay safe out there. We'll be back soon."