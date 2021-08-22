Don Everly of Everly Brothers Dead at 84

Don Everly, the last remaining member of The Everly Brothers -- the duo that had a profound influence on numerous groups including The Beatles -- has died.

Don passed away Saturday at his home in Nashville. The cause of death is not yet known.

The Everly Brothers had a string of huge hits, beginning with "Bye Bye Love" in 1957, and then "All I Have to Do Is Dream," "When Will I Be Loved," "Wake Up Little Susie," "Cathy's Clown," and more.

Don and Phil had flawless harmony, and it not only resonated with consumers, it became a template for numerous bands and groups, including The Beatles, The Mamas and the Papas, Simon and Garfunkel, the Hollies, and more.

Phil died in 2014 of pulmonary disease.

The Everly Bros. toured with the likes of Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and many other early rockers who cemented the genre.

The duo was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 1986 ... well deserved.

His family said, "Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother."

Don is survived by his wife, his mother and his 4 children.

He was 84.