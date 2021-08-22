Jessica Dykstra -- Floats Through Summer In Hot Pool Shots!

Jessica Dykstra Floats Through Summer In Hot Pool Shots

8/22/2021 12:01 AM PT
This week's Summer Hot Shots comes from the warm waters of Florida where model Jessica Dykstra busted out a velvety blue bikini and created a one-woman tropical storm while sunbathing at a private pool in Fort Myers.

When Jess isn't beaming in the Sunshine State with her smooth selfies she focuses on her fitness, her family and fighting Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma holistically with natural medicines.

Too hot to panhandle!

We are continuing to whip up our Summer Hot Shots for 2021 from a distance and have collaborated with some mind-melting hotties from around the world for your viewing pleasure!

Be sure to check back every Sunday this summer to see who's over-heating your computer modem.

