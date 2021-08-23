Ex-NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Dead At 31

Former NHL winger Jimmy Hayes -- who played for several teams including the Chicago Blackhawks -- has died ... his alma mater, Boston College, announced on Monday.

He was just 31 years old.

No other details surrounding the former NHL player's death were given.

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021 @BCHockey

"Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes," B.C. officials said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family."

Hayes -- who was picked in the second round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft -- made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in 2011.

He went on to play 7 seasons in the league ... logging ice time for the 'Hawks, Panthers, Bruins and Devils. He finished his career with 54 total goals scored.

Hayes' younger brother, Kevin Hayes, is currently a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.

#RIP