Kim Kardashian Gets Microneedling Treatment for Sun, Dark Spots on Her Face

Kim Kardashian went to L.A.'s finest to get rid of the sun and dark spots on her face.

Kim hit up celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami in L.A. where she revealed she's been undergoing a laser treatment called Potenza Radio Frequency Microneedling.

She posted video of herself explaining the procedure and gave the good doc -- who has treated the likes of Amber Rose and Iggy Azalea -- a shout-out from inside his office. She wore an all-black tight outfit and some Yeezy shoes.

The laser treatment -- which can cost upwards of $2,300 -- consists of ultrafine needles and radio frequency energy to penetrate the skin. This process triggers the skin's natural repair process ... resulting in the skin looking smooth, supple and tight. The treatment can also be used to treat uneven skin tone, scarring, blemishes and stretch marks, among other things.