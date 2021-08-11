Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye for Boosting Her Self-Confidence

Play video content Armchair Expert Umbrella

Kim Kardashian's giving Kanye West a lot of credit for helping her become the woman she is today ... a telltale sign things are still good between them despite the divorce.

Kim was on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's "We Are Supported By..." podcast Wednesday when she got to talking about "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and how during the final few seasons ... she didn't mind leaving in unflattering scenes or clips where she looked like "bitch of the week."

Kim says it's because she'd learned to accept herself more, and attributes this to her relationship with Kanye -- someone she says "absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any perception of him was, as long as he was true to himself."

She believes this taught her to live in the moment more and be herself, feel confident doing so ... and not give a damn what everyone thinks or pleasing people.

Kim admits she's probably more vain than most people, but adds ... that's okay too, because that's about her self-love and she's not hurting anyone.

As we've reported ... Kim's still very supportive of Kanye -- she and the kids attended his 'Donda' listening event ... twice -- and everything points to the ex-couple being very amicable.