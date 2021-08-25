Sha'Carri Richardson's Twitter 'Likes' Offensive Tweet About Jamaicans
Sha'Carri Richardson Runner's Twitter 'Likes' Offensive Tweet ... About Jamaicans
8/25/2021 11:07 AM PT
Sha'Carri Richardson seems to be bitter about the heat she's gotten after coming in dead last over the weekend -- at least according to her Twitter account ... which just "liked" an offensive tweet about Jamaicans.
The 21-year-old track star competed in the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon on Saturday ... losing to the 3 Jamaican runners who won gold, silver and bronze at the 2020 Olympics.
Richardson -- who finished with a time of 11.14 seconds -- brushed off the L and welcomed any haters to "talk all the s*** you want to" ... and some Jamaican fans have taken her up on that offer by talking a lot of smack on Twitter.
Of all the jokes and jabs, one user in particular came to Richardson's defense ... firing back with a pretty offensive comment.
"Not y’all Jamaicans still talking s*** when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living," the post says.
Whoever is running Sha'Carri's verified account co-signed the distasteful response ... hitting the "like" button on the tweet.
It's worth noting -- there's no telling whether the runner intentionally liked the tweet, accidentally liked it, or if she's even running her account ... but as of this post, it still shows up under the "Likes" tab on her page.