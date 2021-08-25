Sha'Carri Richardson's Twitter 'Likes' Offensive Tweet About Jamaicans

Sha'Carri Richardson seems to be bitter about the heat she's gotten after coming in dead last over the weekend -- at least according to her Twitter account ... which just "liked" an offensive tweet about Jamaicans.

The 21-year-old track star competed in the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon on Saturday ... losing to the 3 Jamaican runners who won gold, silver and bronze at the 2020 Olympics.

Richardson -- who finished with a time of 11.14 seconds -- brushed off the L and welcomed any haters to "talk all the s*** you want to" ... and some Jamaican fans have taken her up on that offer by talking a lot of smack on Twitter.

Of all the jokes and jabs, one user in particular came to Richardson's defense ... firing back with a pretty offensive comment.

"Not y’all Jamaicans still talking s*** when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living," the post says.

Whoever is running Sha'Carri's verified account co-signed the distasteful response ... hitting the "like" button on the tweet.