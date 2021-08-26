President Biden Promises to Hunt Down ISIS Terrorists in Emotional Speech

Play video content

President Biden just delivered an unmistakable threat to terrorists responsible for the suicide bombings in Afghanistan that killed at least a dozen U.S. service members ... and he got emotional doing it.

Biden offered this not-so-subtle warning to those who carried out the attack, saying ... "We will hunt you down and make you pay."

The Prez then started to get emotional when remembering the 11 marines and 1 Navy medic killed in the explosion Thursday outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

At one point during his remarks, it looked like Biden was about to break down and cry.

As we reported ... the blast rocked the Kabul airport, where crowds of Afghans have been gathering to try and get into the airport and catch a flight out of the country.

The attack came on the heels of Biden's highly criticized decision to withdraw U.S. forces amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.