Suicide Bomber Attack at Kabul Airport, Afghan Casualties Reported

More chaos in Afghanistan -- there was just an explosion outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport that appears to be a suicide attack ... according to U.S. officials.

The blast reportedly occurred Thursday at one of the entry gates of the Kabul airport, where crowds of Afghans have been gathering to try to get into the airport.

According to Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, the attack's being called a suicide bomber "complex SBIED attack" with firefight ... and there are Afghan casualties reported.

However, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the explosion but was not specific as to casualties ... though video from the scene show several people with apparent injuries.

The apparent attack comes shortly after U.S. officials stated they had deep concerns about security around the Kabul airport based on "a very specific threat stream."