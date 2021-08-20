Afghan Soccer Player Killed Falling From U.S. Aircraft ... At Kabul Airport

A 19-year-old soccer player from Afghanistan's youth national team has been identified as one of the people who tragically fell from a U.S. military aircraft on Monday at Kabul airport, authorities confirm.

"It is with great sadness that Zaki Anwari, one of the players of the national junior football team of the country, died in a bad accident," The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan said on Thursday.

"The late Anwari among hundreds of young people who wanted to leave the country, fell down in an accident from the air."

Video footage from the chaos shows people frantically hanging on to a C-17 aircraft at the Kabul airport as hundreds tried to escape after the Taliban takeover.

Several people managed to hang on to the plane during takeoff before falling to their deaths ... and Anwari was apparently one of the victims.

"May he rest in heaven and pray to God for his family, friends and sports colleagues," the General Directorate added.