Miles4Migrants Raises Over 200 Million Miles With Support From Celebs

Folks are donating air miles to fly refugees -- like those in Afghanistan -- out of harm's way ... and celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Phoebe Bridgers have supercharged the effort that now boasts 200 million miles!!!

Celebs are helping raise awareness for a non-profit called Miles4Migrants, which pools airline miles for refugees around the globe, and in the wake of the chaos in Afghanistan, the donations are piling in.

Miles4Migrants tells TMZ ... in the past week, the program's seen a whopping 222 million frequent-flyer miles pour in ... a staggering figure that dwarfs the 168 million miles raised in the first 5 years of the program's existence.

Jennifer and Phoebe are among the celebs encouraging their fans and followers to donate airline miles ... and we're told the 222 million miles donated could get more than 15,000 refugees on planes, including many Afghans.

As you know ... there's a rush to get folks out of Afghanistan, and there have been some heart-wrenching scenes playing out at airports across the country.

While much of the focus is on Afghanistan, and rightfully so, we're told the donated frequent-flyer miles will also benefit refugees in other countries and asylum-seeking families separated by war, persecution and disaster.