Sharon Stone Asks for Prayers for 11-Month-Old Nephew with Organ Failure

Sharon Stone's dealing with another heartbreaking family situation -- she says her baby nephew was found in his crib with total organ failure ... and he needs a miracle.

The actress is asking for prayers for her 11-month-old godson, River Stone, who is in the hospital hooked up to machines as he fights to survive.

Sharon's plea has been received loud and clear by lots of folks on social media ... among them, Kate Hudson, Ruby Rose and Sharon Osbourne.

River is the son of Sharon's brother, Patrick, and his wife, Tasha. He was born in September 2020. Sharon announced his birth on Instagram by sharing a photo of the newborn. She also posted a cute pic of him back in January.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we've reported ... Stone's family has experienced a lot of tragedy lately due to COVID-19. Last year, Sharon tearfully revealed her grandmother and godmother both died in the pandemic. Her sister and sister's husband, Bruce, also battled the coronavirus, but thankfully survived.