Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Before this mini-man was topping the music charts with some of the most popular songs in hip hop history, he was just another cute kid reaching for the camera in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This little lad is known in the industry for his jamming beats and hilariously iconic catchphrases ... his talents have proved he really does have the best music! This dynamic DJ has captured the interest of numerous top-selling artists -- which is why his hit tracks feature powerhouse celebs like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and even Beyonce.