J Lo Flashes Price Tag on Dolce & Gabbana Cape Worn for Fashion Show

Jennifer Lopez was letting it all hang out this weekend for Dolce & Gabbana -- and that goes doubly for her outfit ... which you almost could've scanned yourself at a checkout line.

She was down in Venice Saturday for a fashion show put on by the luxury brand -- and they decked her out in the ultimate Your Highness getup that they had on the rack ... a flowery 3-piece ensemble consisting of black pants, a crop top and a freakin' cape (Batman-style).

Sure looked good on her, no doubt -- but as Jen made her way down a dock to a waiting boat along St. Mark's Square en route to the shindig ... an unremoved price tag flashed.

Yep ... you could clearly see the barcode attached to the inside of the cape -- and while the actual price wasn't visible, it still looked pretty tacky. Of course, this is something JL was likely lent for the ball-like event ... but a label like this makes it all the more obvious. Oof ...

Jenny didn't seem to mind, though ... because she didn't really see it or notice, it appears. And, with a faux pas like this, "ignorance is bliss" is definitely the motto. See no evil, right?!