Ex-'Drag Race' Star Lucian Piane Arrested for Public Intoxication

Luciane Piane -- a former producer and judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race" -- was arrested this week for making what cops describe as drunken phone calls ... TMZ has learned.

Oceanside PD tells us Piane was booked Monday for public intoxication, but they were first alerted because of bogus 911 calls. Cops say he made a series of the calls -- 7 of them within 3 minutes, and the same dispatcher picked up several times.

Police say Piane was harassing the dispatchers, allegedly calling them "c***s" ... among other things.

OPD says when officers arrived, they found Piane wandering down the road a ways from the motel. We're told he was cited for making the combative and completely unnecessary calls, but another alleged issue landed him in jail.

We're told, while writing him the citation, officers sensed he might've been under the influence of something and ended up arresting him on suspicion of public intoxication.

Piane was a guest panelist on 'Drag Race' from 2012 to 2016, and helped put the show's music together, as well. He has since moved on from the production altogether.