Mick Foley Pleads For Help After Ex-WCW Star Daffney Posts Disturbing Video

Mick Foley is urging anyone with ties to ex-WCW star Daffney to reach out to her ASAP ... after the former wrestler posted a disturbing video in which she appeared to be suicidal.

Daffney -- real name Shannon Spruill -- recorded herself on Instagram Live Wednesday night ... seemingly discussing the possibility of taking her own life.

The clip is horrifying -- Daffney appears to be holding a pistol and sobbing ... while saying to the camera, "Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you not understand that?"

Later in the video, Daffney can be heard saying, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

The wrestling world is understandably more than concerned for Daffney ... with Foley pleading for help on his Twitter account shortly after the video was posted.

If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She's in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself.



My phone call went straight to voicemail.

"If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out," the wrestling legend said. "She's in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself."

Foley added, "My phone call went straight to voicemail."

please put prayers, love, good thoughts, and positivity towards Daffney right now



we love you and care about you @screamqueendaff

Impact Wrestling star Su Yung also put out thoughts and prayers for Daffney on her social media page, writing, "we love you and care about you @screamqueendaff."

We've reached out to authorities to see if they've made contact with Daffney ... but so far, no word back yet.

46-year-old Daffney was a star in the WCW from 1999 to 2001 ... and she later had a big role with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from '08-'11. She retired a short time later.