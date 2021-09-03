Kyle Brandt Says 'Frogger' Game Show Comes To Life Like 'Wreck-It Ralph'

Play video content TMZ.com

Kyle Brandt says '80s and '90s nostalgists are going to love the new "Frogger" game show ... because it brings the classic arcade game to life, kinda like "Wreck-It Ralph."

Kyle -- host of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" show -- joined us on "TMZ Live" and downloaded us on the new game show he's hosting with Damon Wayans Jr.

It sounds super cool ... contestants basically get sucked inside the game, and they try to win a cash prize by navigating obstacles straight out of the timeless Konami game.

Naturally, competitors have to dodge traffic and cross over water ... and the winner gets a cool $100,000 and the title of "America's finest Frogger."

"Frogger" debuts on Peacock Sept. 9 and Kyle says the game show's a mix of sports, drama, comedy, nostalgia and even a bit of romance between him and Damon.