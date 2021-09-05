Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 50 Days Sober

Chrissy Teigen is counting the days ... and she's reached the number 50.

Teigen's count relates to her sobriety ... 50 days sober. It may not seem like a lot, but to people who are turning the page in their lives ... it's monumental.

Chrissy has had issues with alcohol for a while ... exacerbated last November after she lost her baby. Her family has a history of alcohol abuse. Nevertheless, she's not necessarily swearing off alcohol for life ... she says she might end up drinking at some point in the future.

Teigen posted a video of her and her family in a chill moment ... she's on the floor with her kids, Luna and Miles.

She said, "today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed."

She went on ... "I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! this is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!!"