Chrissy Teigen Says She Was Ready To Break Down Wall To Save Pet Hamster

Chrissy Teigen admits everything she does is a little extra, and that's why she was ready and willing to break down a wall in her home to rescue her pet hamster, Peanut Butter.

We got Chrissy leaving Brighton Medical in Los Angeles on Friday and asked her about her pet rescue mission, which saw her save the family hamster after it went missing.

Chrissy says she has the best hearing on the planet, and her senses led her to a wall in her Beverly Hills home where Peanut Butter was trapped.

She busted open part of the wall to free her pet, and Chrissy tells us she was ready to do even more home damage with her hammer.

Chrissy's able to laugh about what she calls a "debacle" now ... because the wall's repaired and Peanut Butter is out of harm's way.