Chrissy Teigen Gets New Dog After French Bulldog Pippa Dies

Chrissy Teigen is welcoming a new family member into the fold ... and it's an adorable Basset Hound puppy named Pearl ... this after the death of her bulldog.

Chrissy says Pearl recently joined the family and is already taking a liking to her husband, John Legend.

As you can see, Pearl's quickly getting acquainted with her new home ... running around the house with her tail wagging, and napping on some furniture.

Chrissy says she grew up with Basset Hounds and she can't wait for John to see Pearl grow up right before their eyes, morphing from a "bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin" into "the stubborn logs of love I love so much."

As we reported ... the family's French bulldog, Pippa, died earlier this month ... so it looks like Chrissy and co. aren't wasting too much time bringing in a new pup.