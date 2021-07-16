Chrissy Teigen's French Bulldog Pippa Dead at 10

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their entire family are mourning the loss of their beloved French bulldog.

Chrissy announced Pippa's passing Thursday night, saying her beloved little Pippa "just died in my arms, not long ago." She got sentimental in an emotional IG post ... remembering the day she picked her up from Florida and documented their trip home.

She said, "[Pippa] was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took sh*t from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. [W]e loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life."

Puddy was Chrissy's 9-year-old English bulldog that died in 2018.

John also shared the devastating news ... posting a pic of Pippa "living her best life" because she's "on the road with her dad, wearing pearls." He called Pippa "smart, fancy" and a dog who "didn't take any sh*t."

Pippa was 10 years old.

The family's sad news comes on the heels of Chrissy saying how much it sucks to be part of the "cancel club" following her cyberbullying scandal.