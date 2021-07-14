Chrissy Teigen Says 'Cancel Club' Sucks, She's Tired of Feeling Sick About It

Chrissy Teigen says she's the newest member of "cancel club" -- and it's been an awful experience she can't wait to end.

It's been a few weeks since Chrissy's publicly commented on her cyberbullying scandal, but she says she can't stay silent anymore and needs to mix it up ... because she's "tired of being sick with myself all day."

According to Chrissy ... it's "weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter sh*t in real life." She says, "Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."

So, it seems she's desperately trying to snap out of it by opening up about how she's feeling ... especially how she feels about being "canceled."

Chrissy says, "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it."

She adds ... "And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning."

That said, it certainly appears like Chrissy is trying to get a W ... at least with her followers, who she says she just needed to have an "honest moment" with.

As you know ... Chrissy's been embroiled in controversy ever since Courtney Stodden revealed they were the victim of Chrissy's cyberbullying years ago. Then, more bullying claims from Michael Costello and a few others followed ... and she hasn't spoken about it since.