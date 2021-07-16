Courtney Stodden Says Chrissy Teigen is a Bully Playing Victim

Courtney Stodden is tired of Chrissy Teigen talking like she's a victim of cancel culture -- they say she's really just a bully trying to score sympathy points.

Here's the deal ... Chrissy recently vented on social media, saying she's the newest member of the "cancel club" in the wake of her cyberbullying scandal, but Courtney sees that as BS ... because, as they tell us, "cancel club" isn't even a real thing.

On the other hand, Courtney says normalizing bullying definitely is real, and that's their concern -- despite Chrissy's online griping, if bullies don't suffer consequences they'll never change.

As you know, there's a long history between Courtney and Chrissy ... with Courtney claiming Chrissy bullied the hell out of them back in the day and even allegedly told Stodden to kill themselves.

You'll remember, back in June, Chrissy said she'd be privately reaching out to "people I insulted" to apologize for past conduct -- but we're told she still has not contacted Courtney or their team. She's also still blocking Courtney on Twitter.

One celeb who has apologized to Courtney for previously making fun of her is Jason Biggs ... who recently sent them a DM as an olive branch.

CS tells us they're "done with the games" and they just want to focus on bigger issues, not on Chrissy feeling like she's unfairly being canceled or victimized.

