Amanda Ventrone -- Donut Take Your Eyes Off Her!
9/6/2021 12:01 AM PT
Today's Summer Hot Shots come from the East Coast where model and influencer Amanda Ventrone made mouths water while she dipped into an inflatable doughnut and snacked on a slice of ripe watermelon in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
When this platinum-haired hottie isn't serving up $$$ for you to eat up on her Instagram account ... Ventrone chills at the park with her pooch, traveling the world to exotic locations and even has a degree in accounting!
Count us in!
We are continuing to whip up our Summer Hot Shots for 2021 from a distance and have collaborated with some mind-melting hotties from around the world for your viewing pleasure!
A HUGE thank you to Rikki Gage, Anastasia Alexander, Paige De Cinque, Stefania Ferrario, Ella Halikas, Bayleigh Amethyst, Valter Silva, Ella Rose, Monifa Jansen, The Silverfox Squad and Jessica Dykstra for all their hot contributions to the 2021 Summer Hot Shots series.