Amanda Ventrone -- Donut Take Your Eyes Off Her!

Today's Summer Hot Shots come from the East Coast where model and influencer Amanda Ventrone made mouths water while she dipped into an inflatable doughnut and snacked on a slice of ripe watermelon in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

When this platinum-haired hottie isn't serving up $$$ for you to eat up on her Instagram account ... Ventrone chills at the park with her pooch, traveling the world to exotic locations and even has a degree in accounting!

Count us in!