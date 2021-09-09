Kylie Jenner Makes Public Baby Bump Debut at NYFW

Kylie Jenner's still in the early stages of her second pregnancy, but it already seems like she'll be a lot less private this time around ... because she's out flaunting her bun in the oven.

Kylie publicly debuted her new baby bump Wednesday night as she stepped out in NYC in a short, form-fitting white dress and a duster ... a fitting look to attend New York Fashion Week.

Of course, she also posted several photos of herself getting ready to go out ... prompting all sorts of "hot mama"-type comments.

Play video content

As we reported ... Kylie officially announced she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott the other day with a short video documenting the first stages of her pregnancy.

The vid included a trip to the doctor with their daughter, Stormi, to get an ultrasound, as well as the moment she delivered the news to her mom, Kris Jenner.