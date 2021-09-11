Pop Smoke's Gravesite Crypt Badly Vandalized in Brooklyn Cemetery

Pop Smoke's gravesite was found utterly destroyed this weekend -- this after apparent vandals smashed his crypt ... and apparently tried dragging his casket out.

TMZ has obtained photos of what an eyewitness says they stumbled upon Saturday morning at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY -- where the rapper was buried and laid to rest last year following his murder in early 2020. As you can see ... it's a complete mess.

We're told Pop Smoke's spot on the outer wall of a mausoleum within the grounds seemed to be singled out and horribly vandalized ... with his marble plaque cracked and broken through, almost completely. You can see his full name displayed ... Bashar Barakah Jackson

There was other debris left scattered on the ground ... including what we're told looked like burned and discarded joints, as well as flowers.

The worst part is that there seems to be drag marks left on the ground ... and another shot of what we're told was right across from the mausoleum appears to indicate the perps might've actually gotten into Pop Smoke's tomb ... either pulling something out, or trying to.

The eyewitness tells us this door-looking thing seemed to be a concrete slab that would presumably sit over PS's casket, separating his body from another right above him. The black rectangular object, we're told, also looked to be part of Pop Smoke's wall enclosure.

It's unclear if the casket was still inside or intact ... but we're told the person who found this notified security, who were supposedly unaware of any such vandalism until being told. The eyewitness also tells us that when they returned to the site some hours later ... Pop Smoke's plaque had been replaced with a blank slab, and there was caution tape around the area. Some of the debris had also been cleaned up -- but it was still quite apparent something terrible had happened.

No word on whether PS's plaque will be replaced, and if so ... who exactly pays for it.

We've got calls in to the cemetery, Pop Smoke's family/reps ... as well as cops to see if this has been reported.