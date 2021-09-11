Under Summertime Umbrellas -- No Shade!
Under Summertime Umbrellas ... No Shade!
9/11/2021 12:01 AM PT
The summer sun is still blazing and these undercover ladies are throwing some serious shade!
Stunning stars like Winnie Harlow, Gizele Oliveira, and Vanessa Hudgens are enjoying the last few weeks of summer! Whether it's a trip to the pool, a sandy day at the beach, or an extravagant vacation to Italy, these bikini babes are soaking it up ... and they know the importance of protecting themselves from those harsh UV rays!
Camille Kostek, Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski are a just few other hot celebs looking for some cool cover.
When the sun shines, we shine together!