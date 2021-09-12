Comedian Kate Quigley Breaks Silence After OD Deaths of Friends

Kate Quigley has come out the other side of a scary overdose incident that claimed 3 of her friends' lives -- and the first thing she's doing as she continues to recover ... honoring them.

The comedian -- who was one of 4 people who apparently ingested a bad batch of coke last weekend -- broke her silence Saturday on the passing of Fuquan Johnson, Rico Angeli and Natalie Williamson ... all of whom suffered suspected ODs while partying in the Venice neighborhood of L.A.

Hi guys. Upon being released from the hospital, I've finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper. Mean this from the bottom of my heart. ♥ pic.twitter.com/n6cPPPWNyU — KᗩTE ᑫᑌIGᒪEY (@KateQFunny) September 11, 2021 @KateQFunny

Quigley was with them, of course, but miraculously survived the ordeal -- and now, she's remembering her late pals after a whirlwind week of overdoses affecting Hollywood.

She starts out by thanking everyone who reached out to her with words of encouragement as she healed in the hospital, while also giving a s/o to the docs, nurses and first-responders who treated her and, as she puts it, saved her life. Quigley has since been released.

KQ also writes, "I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico and Natalie. Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings. Fu was a generous, loving soul ... Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing." She says they all left a mark on her life, and she'll miss them.