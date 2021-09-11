'The Wire' Star Andre Royo Wants to Keep Michael K. Williams' Light Shining
9/11/2021 12:20 AM PT
Andre Royo -- one of Michael K. Williams' co-stars on "The Wire" -- says the entire 'Wire' family is feeling the loss ... but he's encouraging people to keep spreading the late actor's positivity.
Andre -- who played the drug addict and informant "Bubbles" on the popular HBO series -- was out in NYC Friday when he reflected on Michael's life ... saying he was someone who cared about everybody.
Royo tells us Williams' death was a stunner, but he hopes people will rally together to keep his name alive, remember his work, and shine his light ... because his former co-star was a great person, and clearly left a major impact.
As we reported ... Williams -- who played the beloved character Omar on "The Wire" before going on to star on several other hit shows -- was found dead Monday of an apparent overdose in his Brooklyn apartment.
There's been an outpouring of love and respect for Michael this week, and like Andre points out ... the tributes are warranted.