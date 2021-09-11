'The Wire' Star Andre Royo Wants to Keep Michael K. Williams' Light Shining

Play video content TMZ.com

Andre Royo -- one of Michael K. Williams' co-stars on "The Wire" -- says the entire 'Wire' family is feeling the loss ... but he's encouraging people to keep spreading the late actor's positivity.

Andre -- who played the drug addict and informant "Bubbles" on the popular HBO series -- was out in NYC Friday when he reflected on Michael's life ... saying he was someone who cared about everybody.

Royo tells us Williams' death was a stunner, but he hopes people will rally together to keep his name alive, remember his work, and shine his light ... because his former co-star was a great person, and clearly left a major impact.

As we reported ... Williams -- who played the beloved character Omar on "The Wire" before going on to star on several other hit shows -- was found dead Monday of an apparent overdose in his Brooklyn apartment.