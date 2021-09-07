The Rock, Victor Cruz Pay Tribute To Michael K. Williams, 'You'll Be Missed!'

Tributes for Michael K. Williams are pouring in from the sports world after his shocking death Monday morning ... with star athletes and pro teams honoring the late actor on social media.

Dwayne Johnson -- who worked with Williams in the 2013 film "Snitch" -- penned an emotional message on Instagram ... saying, "You’ll be missed, brother."

"A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. Strength, mana & love to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time. Go rest high."

Ex-NFL receiver Victor Cruz posted a shot with the actor at a previous event -- "Rest easy my brother. One of the most positive human beings I ever met."

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson also paid tribute with an old photo of them together ... saying, "R.I.P. @bkbmg".

Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown used a famous quote from "The Wire" to honor the Williams' role as Omar Little ... saying, "'Omar is coming.' Rest in peace."

Even racecar driver Lewis Hamilton paid tribute -- "Sorry to hear the news. My prayers and thoughts go out to his family. Bless your spirit."

The NBA community also showed love -- the New York Knicks posted a photo of the Brooklyn native courtside in MSG ... saying, "Rest in Peace. We send our deepest condolences to the family of Michael K. Williams."

"A true New Yorker and a friend to The Garden and Garden of Dreams."

NBA's Jamal Crawford said, "RIP Michael K. Williams . Prayers to his family."

"Life is short…Tell those you love, you love them. Try to be a good example. Help someone along the way on your own journey.."

As we previously reported, the 54-year-old actor was found dead by a relative in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday in a suspected drug overdose.

Besides his iconic role as Omar in "The Wire," he was in several TV shows and films ... including "12 Years a Slave," "Assassin's Creed" and "The Gambler."