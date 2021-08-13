Florida State Legend Bobby Bowden's Memorial Services Begin At Florida State Capitol

Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden is being remembered with a public tribute on Friday ... with a Lie In Honor at the Florida State Capitol.

Coach Bowden's casket arrived via motorcade at the state Capitol in Tallahassee early Friday morning ... which was placed and covered in roses.

Family and fans have showed up to pay their respects ... including Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ordered flags to be at half-staff at state and local government buildings.

WATCH: Bobby Bowden's motorcade arrives at the Florida Capitol. He will lie in honor from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the rotunda.



You can find our special Bowden coverage here: https://t.co/2ucq1wdtTY pic.twitter.com/282Ld7nkgI — WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) August 13, 2021 @WCTV

This is part of a 3-day service for Bowden -- he will also receive a tribute at the Moore Athletic Center at FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium.

A funeral will be held at FSU's Tucker Civic on Saturday, which will be open to the public and available to watch on live stream ... and Sunday, Bowden's service will be held at Reid Chapel on Samford University's campus.

The private burial will follow in Trussville, Alabama -- Bowden's home state.

FSU coach Bobby Bowden is now lying in repose in the Historic Florida Capitol. pic.twitter.com/1EN2WJpuvt — Alicia Devine, Photojournalist (@alicia_c_devine) August 13, 2021 @alicia_c_devine

As we previously reported, Bowden died on August 8 at the age of 91 -- his son, Terry, stating, "My father passed away peacefully early this morning with all six of his children and my mother here by his side."

REST IN PEACE 🏈♥: People give the Bowden family their condolences as Bobby lies in honor at the Capitol Rotunda. https://t.co/2ucq1wdtTY pic.twitter.com/kb9ARJO4S3 — WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) August 13, 2021 @WCTV

Terry said a month prior that his father was battling pancreatic cancer.