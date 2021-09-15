Hailey Bieber's Not Pregnant Despite Justin Holding Her Stomach at Met Gala

Here's some news that might be a punch in the gut to fans of Justin and Hailey Bieber hoping they were expecting their first child -- they're not.

As you may have heard ... the Biebs sparked major pregnancy rumors this week when he placed his hand on Hailey's tummy -- albeit just for a second -- as the couple was posing for pics at the Met Gala.

This of course led to Internet sleuthing and speculation Hailey's expecting and this was JB's way of announcing it, but sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... she's not pregnant, and it was just an innocent pose.

We're told the couple's appearance at the star-studded event was a first for them, and it served a dual purpose -- they were also there celebrating their wedding anniversary.

TMZ broke the story, Justin and Hailey wed at a courthouse in 2018, and had a blowout wedding in South Carolina in 2019, and while they're going strong ... our sources say there's no baby Bieber on the way just yet.