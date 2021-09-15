Urban Meyer Shoots Down USC Rumors, 'No Chance' I Leave Jaguars

Play video content Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer just shut down rumors that he's considering leaving the Jaguars for USC ... telling reporters Wednesday "there's no chance" he's bolting from Jacksonville now.

The Trojans just fired their head coach Clay Helton on Monday ... and with Meyer always being linked to huge college football program openings, it didn't take long for his name to circulate as a possible Helton replacement.

Plus, after the Jags looked bad losing to the Texans on Sunday ... the idea of the Jacksonville headman moving to Southern California didn't seem too far from the realm of possibility.

But, Meyer quickly squashed the idea of all of that ... saying emphatically, "I'm here, committed to try to build an organization."

Meyer added he's ignoring all of the speculation, rumors and criticism that's come with the newfound SC opening.

"I learned about 6 years ago when I read something that was the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard, I said, 'I'm good, I'm done. I'll never read again,'" Meyer said.

The first-time NFL coach went on to say his only focus right now is on the Jaguars' home-opener Sunday against the Denver Broncos.