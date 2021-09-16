Bart Scott Promises To Shave Off Eyebrow If 49ers Lose To Eagles

An Eagles victory this weekend could be VERY costly for ex-NFL star Bart Scott ... 'cause the former linebacker guaranteed he'd shave off one of his eyebrows if Philly beats the 49ers!!

The 41-year-old made the promise during ESPN's "Get Up" show on Thursday ... saying he's that confident San Francisco will come away with a win over the Eagles on Sunday.

"If the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I'll shave my eyebrow off."



—@BartScott57 😳 pic.twitter.com/I5vZb1tFIN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 16, 2021 @GetUpESPN

"Can we have a one-shot on me and [former NFL player Damien Woody]?" Scott asked during a fiery segment breaking down the Eagles vs. 49ers matchup.

"Listen, I bet you that if the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I'll shave my eyebrow off. What say you?!"

The bet is not exactly an insane one ... the Niners are favored to win by 3 despite being on the road in Philadelphia.

But, still, the Eagles looked really good in their win over the Falcons last Sunday ... with star quarterback Jalen Hurts performing like a potential MVP.