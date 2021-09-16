Dodger Stadium Security Manhandles Protestors Who Ran On Field

A couple of protestors didn't get too far with their signs when they ran onto the field during the Dodgers game Wednesday -- 'cause stadium security ragdolled both of them to the ground in seconds.

The wild scene all went down in L.A. -- when the Dodgers were playing the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

You can see in footage captured by a fan in the stands ... one man invaded the outfield while carrying a big sign.

Quickly, however, he was tackled to the grass -- and then jumped on by 5 other guards.

Meanwhile, while they were trying to reel in the first protestor, a second one jumped onto the field as well. Immediately, though, that fan was dropped to the ground too by a security guard.

Eventually, all of the protestors were taken off the field without further incident.

The signs they were holding reportedly read Bishop, La Loma and Palo Verde ... and represented three low income neighborhoods of Chavez Ravine that were removed in the 1950s in order to build Dodger Stadium.

either this guy needs to be a running back or dodgers need faster security lmaoo, ball girl is mvp tho pic.twitter.com/x4yRcbOXyi — Hads (@Hadleyyhyatt) August 9, 2021 @Hadleyyhyatt

Of course, this is far from the first time stadium officials have had to take down field invaders ... you'll recall, a ball girl stopped a fan in his tracks in epic fashion back in August.