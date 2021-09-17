Robert Durst Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Susan Berman Trial

Robert Durst has just been found guilty in the murder of his best friend Susan Berman.

The jury found 78-year-old Durst guilty of first degree murder Friday in L.A.

Durst arguably confessed to murdering his wife, Kathy Durst and Berman on an open mic during filming of the HBO documentary, "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst." In the doc, you hear him muttering, "You're caught ... What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course." Durst had said he was high on meth when he made that confession.

As we've previously reported ... Kathy disappeared in 1982 and it was widely suspected Durst killed her. He was never charged for the murder, but that didn't stop Kathy's family from filing a wrongful death lawsuit against him, though Durst scored a victory in that suit.

L.A. County prosecutors set out to prove Durst killed Berman because she knew something about Kathy's mysterious death. Her body was found on Christmas Eve in 2000. Two days later, LAPD cops received a letter from someone telling them where Susan's body could be found.

Cops had said they linked the letter to durst but the case went cold ... until it was reopened following the HBO doc.