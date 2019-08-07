Robert Durst Wins Lawsuit Against Estate of Wife He Allegedly Murdered

Exclusive

Robert Durst got away with murder, according to his deceased wife's family, and he just beat them in court.

A judge dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Kathleen Durst, who disappeared in 1982.

Her body was never found, but a judge subsequently ruled in 2017 her date of death was the same day she disappeared -- January 31, 1982.

Durst was widely suspected of killing her, but he was never charged. He has been charged with the murder of his good friend, Susan Berman, who prosecutors believe knew he murdered Kathleen.

HBO

As for the wrongful death lawsuit, a judge just said the family waited too long to file it and the 2-year statute of limitations has long-since run.

There's a twist in all of this ... the lawsuit could be filed -- even long after the statute of limitations had run -- if Durst were in criminal court over Kathleen's murder. Her family argued the criminal case did involve Kathleen's murder, because prosecutors believe Durst killed Susan Berman because she was going to blow the whistle on him over Kathleen's death. The felt that wasn't a direct tie ... or at least not enough to allow a wrongful death suit.

Play video content HBO