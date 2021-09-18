Civilian SpaceX Crew Returns to Earth After Orbiting for 3 Days

The all-civilian space mission that Elon Musk and co. sent up into orbit is officially a success -- because the 4-man crew is back home ... and TMZ is streaming the crew member pickup live.

The team, known as Inspiration4, e-entered our planet's atmosphere Saturday in a Dragon capsule -- getting burnt up badly as it barreles down to Earth, to be expected in these types of voyages. Luckily, there was some major parachuting going on to slow this puppy down ... and the spacecraft safely landed in the Atlantic, off the coast of Florida.

Before they touched down ... it looks like the crew was watching some appropriate Mel Brooks content -- during the livestream, you could see one of the normie astronauts streaming "Spaceballs" on a small monitor in front of 'em. Good stuff!

Anyway, when they finally did make contact -- it made for a dramatic splash. Not too dramatic though ... SpaceX had rescue ships at the ready to pick up the passengers and take them back to shore -- which they're in the middle of doing now. It went about as as smoothly as one could hope for.

Remember, billionaire Jared Isaacman led the mission ... alongside Chris Sembroski, Dr. Sian Proctor and Hayley Arceneaux, all of whom have been zipping around the planet for a few days straight -- confined to the seats in the small space of their capsule.

Yes, that means they had to use the same toilet ... and refrain from showers. The fact they pulled it off opens the door for space tourism in the near future -- a whole new chapter many of us never thought possible.

These four individuals had to go through rigorous training to be in shape to be blasted off toward the stars -- but if you can get through that (and pay the high price tag) ... it's definitely something you can check off your bucket list in your lifetime.