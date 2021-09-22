Guess Who This Giggling Girl Turned Into!

Before this sweetie in stripes was the star of one of streamings' most popular television series, she was just another girl giggling for the camera in Le Mans, France.

This fun-loving lady recently launched her acting career into the spotlight when she scored the leading role in a UK comedy show that explores all the awkward and embarrassing woes of high school relationships -- which has already gained her a nomination for a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. The popular television streaming series just premiered its third season on Netflix last week.