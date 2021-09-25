Abraham Lincoln's Death Certificate Going Up For Sale

A piece of presidential history is hitting the market ... Abraham Lincoln's death certificate could be yours to take home, as long as you've got some pretty deep pockets.

It's pretty cool ... the document is over 156 years old and it appears to still be in pretty good condition, noting Abe's infamous assassination on April 14, 1865, in cursive penmanship.

While the doc states the obvious, it's also got an interesting nugget ... pointing out our 16th president's estate was worth $85,000 at the time of his death. In current dollars that would be $1.42 million. That's a pretty good chunk of change for the 1860s.

David Davis, one of Honest Abe's closest friends, signed Lincoln's death certificate after taking his body back to Illinois following his assassination at Ford's Theater in Washington D.C.

Abe's death certificate is going up for sale at Moments In Time, with an asking price of $425,000. We don't recommend paying with $5 bills or pennies.