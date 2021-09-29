NFL's Gerald McCoy Suspended 6 Games For PEDs, Blames Doc Prescription

All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has just been slapped with a 6-game suspension for breaking the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy ... and he's blaming it all on a doctor's prescription.

The 33-year-old Las Vegas Raiders star -- who is currently out for the season with a knee injury -- released a statement addressing the news Wednesday afternoon ... saying it was an "honest mistake" but takes full responsibility for the violation.

"It is with great disappointment that I recently learned I tested positive for a banned substance -- something I was prescribed to take to help with scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury," McCoy said.

"In no way would I ever intentionally take anything to help with performance or gain a competitive advantage."

Of course, McCoy was a problem for offenses for years ... but has recently dealt with a number of injuries that have kept him off the field.

McCoy -- the #3 overall pick in 2010 -- says he has nothing but respect for the sport and would never take a shortcut to success ... apologizing to his family, the league, his team and the fans for the hiccup.