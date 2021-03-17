Gerald McCoy Open To Cowboys Return After 2020 Injury, I'm Healthy Now!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Gerald McCoy's time as a Cowboy might not be over yet ... the defensive tackle says he's open to a Dallas return in '21 after an injury robbed him of his 2020 season.

"Cowboys are definitely a possibility," the free-agent McCoy tells TMZ Sports.

The 33-year-old was Dallas' huge offseason signing last year ... but a ruptured quad tendon in training camp forced the Cowboys to cut ties with him before he could play an in-game snap.

Here’s video shot by @CBS11Sports photojournalist Bill Ellis of Gerald McCoy’s season ending ruptured right quadriceps tendon injury suffered in @dallascowboys 1st practice in pads today...maybe @profootballdoc can explain how this happened??? pic.twitter.com/qceuui1r1p — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) August 17, 2020 @CBS11BillJones

Now, though, McCoy says he's healthy ... and ready to help Dallas if it wants him back.

"I'm healthy now," McCoy says. "I'm just not at 100 percent. But, by training camp, I'll be 100 percent."

The Cowboys would presumably have interest in bringing him back on board ... their interior D-line was one of the worst in franchise history last year, and McCoy sure could help.

But, if Dallas chooses to search elsewhere ... McCoy says he's open to anyone who will give him a look -- telling us a return to Tampa Bay is something he wouldn't mind either!

"If a team wants me on their team -- they want a guy who's going to give them everything they got," McCoy says, "who's going to lead the right way, show up to work the right way and play the game the right way, then they can sign me."

"And, that team, I promise you they won't regret it."

We also spoke with McCoy about Drew Brees' retirement -- and the big defensive lineman who had a rivalry with the QB for years had nothing but praise for Drew.

In fact, McCoy says if he ever makes it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame ... he plans to shout out Brees in his speech!

There's more ... McCoy has VERY strong opinions on the high school basketball announcer who hurled racist slurs at the players for taking a knee during a game.

Gerald explains why the announcer's excuse -- that he was experiencing a diabetic episode which caused him to say offensive things -- is complete bullcrap.