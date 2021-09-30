'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Dancing with Ross Butler

Play video content TMZ.com

"Outer Banks" star Madelyn Cline certainly looks like she's dipping a toe in the dating waters as a single woman ... because here she is dancing with actor hunk Ross Butler.

TMZ's obtained this video of Madelyn and the "13 Reasons Why" star moving and grooving at Cera restaurant in Milan, Italy ... where they're in town for Fashion Week.

As you can see, Madelyn and Ross are vibing and getting pretty up close and personal.

Adding to the intrigue ... Ross recently posted a pic of them together on his social media, and they're both mugging for the cameras.

The late-night dancing and social media posts are pretty interesting, considering they come on the heels of rumors Madelyn is on the outs with her "Outer Banks" costar, Chase Stokes.